University students in U.S. starts movement for better pay, working conditions

The spring of 2023 will be remembered at U.S. colleges and universities as “a massive labor movement” is sweeping across the country, with professors, students, and other faculty members organizing unions and preparing to strike, according to the Bucks County Beacon (BCB), an independent news outlet based in Pennsylvania. From Pennsylvania’s Bucks County in the East that borders New York and New Jersey to elite Stanford University on the Pacific Coast, dozens of America’s 4,000-some institutes of higher learning will soon become labor union battlegrounds, experts said.

College and university students hoped to convince administrators to boost wages and benefits for hundreds of thousands of hard-working young adults across America — students at the schools — whose work contributions are critical to daily campus life, from lifeguards at swimming pools, to teaching assistants for other students, to workers in campus dining halls, and many other roles.

For decades, these workers had been underpaid and exploited, student and labor leaders said. “Graduate student workers are the driving force of Stanford’s academic excellence,” the Stanford Daily, the university’s student newspaper, posted in an opinion piece on April 6.

“However, the lack of fair compensation for their work that is commensurate with the cost of living is detrimental to graduate productivity and their personal well-being,” the story added. Last week in the southwest state of Arizona, on the campus of Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, a suburb of the state capital and largest city Phoenix, students from the United Campus Workers (UCW) of Arizona collected signatures to give student workers a salary raise to 25 U.S. dollars per hour by 2025, a petition they hoped to present to the university president later this month.

UCW is a union representing faculty, staff and student workers at Arizona’s universities, including ASU. According to its mission statement, UCW is working “to champion and defend the interests and well-being of all university workers, as well as to build and sustain social and economic justice in our workplaces and communities.” At Philadelphia’s Temple University, some campus jobs still pay 7.25 U.S. dollars an hour, and “undergraduate organizers are demanding a 15 U.S. dollars minimum wage, overtime pay, and an end to the gender pay gap, said the media.

BCB noted that demonstrations, strikes, and labor organizing workshops are scheduled to take place in a number of schools in New York, California, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Hawaii. Last year, student workers at Grinnell College elected to create the first wall-to-wall undergraduate student union in the United States, expanding their dining-hall worker union to all student workers.

The American labor movement and the National Labor Relations Board were created almost a century ago during the period of time known as the Great Depression. Through labor unions, millions of American workers for the first time in history got Saturdays and Sundays off work and paid vacation time from their employers, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. INTERNEWS