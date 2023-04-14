15,000 sq km area cleared during Katcha operation: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, while explaining the latest situation of the Katcha operation in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur districts of South Punjab, said that on the orders of the National Security Council, the police force has cleared 15,000 square kilometers of Katcha area and entered to establish the writ of the state and the brave police jawans are fighting against terrorists, Taliban, separatists and criminals in the Katcha area.

According to a press release, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the enemy has attacked police today with a rocket launcher, Alhamdulillah the APCs of the police are safe. IG Punjab said that he has directed the force to go ahead and attack and we will not return without completing the operation.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Pakistan’s flag will be hoisted at the place from where the rocket launcher was fired by this evening, In Sha Allah. IG Punjab said that the police is moving ahead with full preparation, none of our sacrifices should be considered as failure or weakness. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the enemy is equipped with modern weapons and the area is also very difficult, but the Punjab Police will not disappoint the nation. He said his message is not only for the brave police jawans engaged in Katcha operations, but for the entire nation and the media that police officers and personnel will accomplish this Operation successfully with full security, effective intelligence and professionalism.

On the other hand, crackdown is underway by the Punjab Police to arrest fugitive proclaimed offenders involved in the most serious cases, and in this regard, police teams have arrested 3 dangerous proclaimed offenders from Muscat, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, respectively, and brought them to Pakistan. According to the details, in the crackdown that started from January 24, so far 31 dangerous proclaimed offenders have been arrested and brought to Lahore from other countries including America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Muscat, Gulf countries, South Africa.

The team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala arrested wanted proclaimed offender Altaf Hussain from Saudi Arabia in the case of murder. Proclaimed offender Ghayoor Abbas Naqvi wanted by police station Bhalwal Sargodha in murder case was arrested from Muscat, Oman, while Shahbaz was arrested from United Arab Emirates who was wanted by police station Bani Rawalpindi. The three suspects were arrested with the help and cooperation of Interpol, further legal action is underway against the above mentioned proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, Dr. Usman Anwar has given Shabash to the police force for making fool-proof security arrangements throughout the province on the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Martyrdom Day.

IG Punjab said that more than 30,000 officers and personnel performed the security duties of over 1,000 processions and Majalis in all the districts for 30 hours continuously and destroyed the nefarious intentions of anti-social and mischievous elements while maintaining the atmosphere of law and order.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police teams have proved that Punjab Police has the ability to face every challenge by performing with hard work and spirit of service. IG Punjab directed that the best security arrangements should be made for the Pak New Zealand cricket series with the same spirit of duty and service to the people, and strong measures should be taken for the security of players, match officials and cricket fans on the pattern of PSL. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the foolproof security arrangements of the Punjab Police will play an important role in the restoration of Pakistan’s global identity and economy. IG Punjab stressed upon ensuring full-fledged security arrangements in the last decade of Ramzan especially during Taraweeh, Fajr and Friday prayers. He directed to perform their duties with high alert and enhance patrolling teams. IG Punjab said that additional teams should be deployed for security and patrolling on the security of Eid bazaars, important markets and banks. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that full security arrangements should be provided to the citizens in bazaars and sensitive places and atmosphere of law and order should be ensured by effective use of modern technology and best duty.