WHO provides medical equipment to KP Health Dept

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated medical equipment worth millions or rupees to the health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upon the request of the KP health Advisor Dr Abid Jamil. The equipment included essential medicines, medical equipment, necessary items for the labour room and furniture for health centres in flood-affected Upper and Lower Kohistan areas.

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr. Abid Jamil thanked the WHO and its representative for its cooperation.

WHO’s representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited Kohistan and handed over approximately 30 million rupees of medical equipment, furniture, and other essential items to the health department.

He also visited the district and KP sub-offices and handed over necessary medicines and other items to the relevant district health officers. The equipment included essential medicines, medical equipment, necessary items for the labour room, and furniture.

Dr. Aabid Jamil said in a statement that he had requested the WHO for the provision of necessary equipment for hospitals in Upper and Lower Kohistan a month ago. Dr. Palitha Mahipala promptly responded and provided the equipment within a month for which Dr. Aabid expressed gratitude.

He further stated that WHO was also working on the functioning and restoration of 40 health centers in flood-affected areas.

WHO’s representative for Pakistan stated that the equipment was provided for the flood-affected areas, and it would help the health department in the provision of better healthcare services to the people in need.