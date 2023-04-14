World peace linked to settlement of Kashmir, Palestine disputes: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that Kashmir and Palestine are two burning issues faced by the Muslim Ummah for over seven decades and permanent peace cannot be established in the world without resolving them as per the UN resolutions and wishes of the people of these regions.Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Muslim Ummah has to play a leading role and main responsibility in the resolution of these two long-pending disputes. He urged the Kashmiris to observe the last Friday of Ramazan as the Kashmir Day and Quds Day and renew their pledge to continue the struggle and efforts till liberation of Kashmir from Hindutva and Palestine from Zionist terrorist states. He asked them to hold anti-India and anti-Israel protest demonstrations and rallies and offer special prayers for liberation of the two regions from the foreign occupations.