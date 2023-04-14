President upholds ‘dismissal from service’ penalty against woman harasser

President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the penalty of dismissal from service on the Assistant Vice President of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) after it was proven beyond doubt that he had sexually harassed a female employee of the bank. The president also enhanced the fine of Rs 500,000, imposed by the Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH), to Rs 600,000 on the accused considering the serious mental trauma he must have caused to the victim.

The president gave this decision while rejecting a representation filed by an Assistant Vice President ZTBL (the accused) against the decision of FOSPAH. He also rejected the representation filed by ZTBL in this case on account of the bank having no locus standi, said a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat.

In his decision, the president stated that the accused had failed to point out any irregularity in the proceedings conducted by FOSPAH which were based on the true appraisal of evidence. “In Pakistan, the message of the constitution, the law, and its implementation is loud and clear that we want to ensure a society where women are free to work and have a safe environment in all public places that allows them to become fully participating members of society”, he added. The president also upheld the order that since the complainant had been terminated from service in utter violation of the law and rules i.e., conducting no regular inquiry against her and providing no opportunity of hearing to her, the termination order of the victim was quite illegal and unlawful and could not stand intact.