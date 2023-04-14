Punjab announces five-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

The Punjab government on Friday announced five-day holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr that is expected to fall on next Friday or Saturday.

According to a notification, the holidays will be observed from April 21 to 25, the same days notified by the federal government a day earlier as Eid vacation.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eidul Fitr crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, an official statement said.