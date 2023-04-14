Spring into Savings at Packages Mall – Your Ultimate Shopping Destination!

The Packages Mall Spring Shopping Festival 2023 is here and it promises to be bigger and better than ever! This exciting event is set to take place from the 17th of March till the 19th of April, 2023. During this time, shoppers who spend a minimum of PKR 10,000 at any participating fashion brands, restaurants, or food courts will stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including a brand-new KIA Stonic car!

Step into spring with a new lawn collection and make the most of the amazing deals and discounts that will be available during the festival. Whether you want to update your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends or treat yourself to a delicious meal from the food court, Packages Mall has you covered.

As part of the festival, two coupons will be awarded to participants who shop between 10:00 am till 1:00 pm, making it the perfect time to grab those early morning bargains. The lucky draw will take place at the end of the festival, and shoppers who have spent a minimum of PKR 10,000 will be eligible to participate.

In addition, shoppers who spend at least PKR 25,000 at Carrefour will receive coupons that will give them even more chances to win exciting prizes. So, whether you are a fashionista, a foodie or simply looking to update your home with some new decor, head down to Packages Mall this spring and make the most of this amazing shopping festival.

With so many amazing deals and prizes up for grabs, the Packages Mall Spring Shopping Festival 2023 is not to be missed. So, mark your calendars and get ready to shop till you drop! Remember, ticket entries will close sharp at 12:00 midnight on the 19th of April, so make sure you get your entries in before it’s too late.