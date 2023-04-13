Nadir Ali’s monthly earning from YouTube will astound you

Nadir Ali is a Pakistani YouTuber and comedian who is known for his channel P4 Pakao.

According to Shoaib Akhtar, Ali earns between 60 and 70 million rupees per month. Because people are continually looking for the best examples to emulate, the public’s fascination with Nadir’s accomplishment further rose as a result of this revelation.

When asked about his advice on how to become a popular YouTuber, he emphasized the value of consistency, perseverance, and audience feedback. In spite of low view counts, he counsels aspiring YouTubers to persevere with their work and concentrate on producing material that connects with their audience. In the end, he thinks the secret to success in the very competitive world of YouTube is meeting the needs of the people and producing high-quality material.

After Shoaib Akhtar revealed his monthly income, Nadir Ali expressed hesitation to divulge such a large sum. He did, however, agree that YouTube can be a tremendously profitable business, with earnings frequently reaching the 6-7 crore mark.