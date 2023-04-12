Eidul Fitr: Finance minister makes important announcement about April salaries

The Finance Minister made an important announcement on Wednesday regarding federal government employee salaries and pensions.

In a recent tweet, the country’s finance czar confirmed that the salaries and pensions of April would be delayed until after Eidul Fitr, one of Pakistan’s two major Islamic festivals.

The decision was made after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a PML-N stalwart. The premier also ordered that pensions be paid before Eidul Fitr. He also stated that the federal finance secretary has been instructed to release the salaries and pensions in the coming days.

وزیراعظم سے مشاورت۔ • سرکاری ملازمین کو عیدالفطر سے پہلے اس ماہ کی تنخواہ دینے کا فیصلہ۔ • ماہانہ پنشن کی ادائیگی بھی عیدالفطر سے پہلے کرنے کا فیصلہ۔ • سیکرٹری خزانہ کو فوری انتظامات کرنے کی ہدایت۔ — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the federal government has not issued an Eidul Fitr notification, but Pakistanis are likely to receive four or five days off for the Festival of Sweets. According to media reports, the cabinet division has begun working to finalize Eidul Fitr holidays, which are expected to be celebrated on April 22.