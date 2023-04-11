Hasan Daudpota becomes a part of the grand jury at New York Festival Awards 2023

A stellar entrepreneur in the PR and events industry, Hasan Daudpota, CEO of Keys Productions Pvt Ltd, has bagged another well-deserved accolade after being selected as a Grand Jury Member at the prestigious New York Festival’s Advertising Awards 2023.

For the 13th consecutive year, New York Festival (NYF) has assembled an executive jury of world-class innovators who are known for their creative leadership and award-winning reputations. For 2023, NYF has recruited Bianca Guimarães, partner/executive creative director at Mischief as Executive Jury President who will chair the 2023 executive jury panel.

The NYF Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. Together, the Executive Jury thoughtfully judges entries shortlisted by the online Grand Jury of which Daudpota is part. Daudpota received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications Engineering and completed a post-graduate degree in Production – specialising in Entrepreneurship and Economics – from the University of Oklahoma as a Pro Fellow, funded by the US State Department and graduated at the White House.

Daudpota is the only Pakistani in the field of PR and events to be a country Member of IMEX America, well-established as one of the leading trade shows for the conferences, events and business travel industry based in Las Vegas and the only Pakistani Certified Meeting Professional approved by the International Events Council. With about 15 years of experience having worked in Thailand, Malaysia; the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the impetus behind his forming Keys Productions & Events Management “was to reinvent the market and revolutionize entertainment in Pakistan” along with his KEYS team of established professionals

Buoyed by core values of professionalism and transparency, the KEYS team has spread its creative wings all over the world, maintaining international standards with innovative concepts for high-end events for both national and multinational company clients. Says Daudpota about his journey up to this moment of being selected as a Grand Jury Member: “Many people spend their entire lives looking for that one thing that can define them, be it their passion, livelihood, or personality but I have been both lucky and blessed to have discovered it very early in my life. I was studying to be an engineer when I realised my heart was in the event and creative planning business.” New York Festivals Advertising Awards are now open for entries for the 2023 competition and the deadline to enter is May 26.