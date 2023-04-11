Salman Khan’s audition tape of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ goes viral

The die-hard fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can’t stop swooning over his younger self as a rare audition tape of the actor from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ resurfaced over the internet.

Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with a brief role in ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’, however, it was Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in the following year which broke him into the Bollywood scene as the quintessential hero. A rare audition clip of the actor from that film has now resurfaced on social media. Khan is seen enacting some dialogue into the camera while holding his guitar and a red rose and fans are in awe of this innocent, younger self of the ‘Dabangg’ actor, contrary to his Bhaijaan image now. Reacting to the audition video, a social user wrote, “That was the only occasion when Bhai actually put in some effort towards his acting.” “Salman in first audition with the guitar is I love him!” gushed another fan, while someone even termed him the Emperor of Bollywood. “Baby Salman in the 80s was a cutie. Prime Salman in the mid to late 90s was HOT HOT HOT,” swooned another Sallu Bhai fan. One of the replies also mentioned that the younger self of Khan reminded them of ‘young Joey’ from ‘Friends’. Being the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s, with several Filmfare Awards, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ still remains to be one of the most iconic Bollywood romance flicks of all time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan and Barjatya later collaborated for many more hits including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. The two are now re-uniting for ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Kharbanda. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his first film in theatres since the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan,’ slated to open on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.

Next in the pipeline, he has the much-anticipated third film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise.