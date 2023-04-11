Sharmeen becomes first woman to direct ‘Star Wars’ film

Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first-ever woman and first person of colour to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film.

Filmmaker George Lucas’ Lucasfilm announced that Pakistani filmmaker, Chinoy will be directing one of the three upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films, which is currently in the scripting stage. She is co-writing the title with Damon Lindelof. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the new live-action films at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan convention in London on Friday, introducing Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni as their directors.

The first woman-directed ‘Star Wars’ film will be set after the events in the last film in the franchise, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and actor Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in her film, as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chinoy shared a montage of her quite a happening day on the feed and wrote, “It has been quite a day in London….The news is OUT! I am so very excited to be directing the next Star Wars movie and bringing @daisyridley back to the galaxy.”

She added, “I have always been attracted to the heroes journey and the world definitely needs more heroes! – the blueprints of the heroes we see on screen are rooted in reality – I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars…which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”

As the news came out, the proud fraternity members extended their congratulations to the filmmaker for yet another feat. Taking to her Instagram stories, actor Mahira Khan re-shared the post from the official Insta handle of the film and wrote, “Represent! So so proud. Keep making us proud! MashAllah!”