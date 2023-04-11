Hareem Farooq and Zara Sheikh talk about love

The Lollywood divas, Zara Sheikh and Hareem Farooq were seated with host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

During the outing, the celebrities were asked if they have ever fallen in love in their life, to which, a blushing Hareem Farooq replied that she is very shy to openly discuss these things in public. “People usually think that I’m very bold and confident but this topic is something that my friends know that I will run off the discussion of,” she added.

Speaking about her love life, Sheikh said, “At times, one is confused in life, to take the decision or the required step, and or otherwise, one is so caught up with their work, that they never get a chance to think about it.”

“The latter is something which exactly happened to me. I’ve been so obsessed with my work that I never got a chance to think about it,” she told the host. Farooq showed agreement with her fellow’s statement saying, “This is so true, sometimes you are so hell-bent on achieving the ambitions that you forget about love.”

However, she was of the belief that it is not something one can consciously decide on.

At another point in the show, Sheikh also revealed that she is being approached by many good-looking men but she is not interested in any of them and hence keeps blocking their numbers. “My block list is quite long,” she shared.