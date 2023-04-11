Ushna clarifies her stance on social media backlash

Ushna Shah recently faced backlash on social media for her comments on co-actor Feroze Khan. Refusing to “bully or ostracise” anyone, she faced criticism for her stance on the matter. In response to this, Ushna took to Instagram once again, where she defended her opinion and clarified her stance. In her heartfelt and detailed note, the actress highlighted the power of social media and the impact of excessive trolling and bullying. She cited the example of the late TV show host Aamir Liaquat, who faced extreme backlash for his controversial statements before his untimely demise. Ushna’s argument is based on the premise that even those who are allegedly guilty of a crime should not be pushed to extremes if the crime does not warrant it. She defended her right to her own opinion and refused to apologise for it. The actress also mentioned the backlash she received for her wedding ceremony, where she faced criticism for wearing an “Indian style lehnga” and dancing at her own wedding.