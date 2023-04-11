Rahat Fateh Ali Khan suggests music students to go for online training

Globally renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has said music students of new age should not go to a teacher but should take online music training.

During a recent interview, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has complained that he received awards from all over the world but did not even receive a letter of appreciation from any government organization of Pakistan.

He said that our family has been serving the art of Qawwali for 600 years and my son Shah Zaman will keep on brightening the name of our family, we have been the students of music since ages.

The singer said he will always remember performing as a headline singer at the United Nations and Nobel Prize ceremony.

Commenting on the current inflation he further said to end the inflation, the rich class should come forward and help the poor.