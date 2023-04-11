Maira Khan shares her working experience with Shamoon Abbasi

The well-known Pakistani actress Maira Khan has said actor Shamoon Abbasi is a part of our family and is like my elder brother.

Maira Khan is a beautiful and talented Pakistani model and actress. She started her career with Pakistan Television as a child. Her famous dramas include ‘Main Kisay Awaz Dun’, Cousins’, Bari Bahu’, ‘Mai Vaadkar’ and ‘Mein Hari’.

The actress recently appeared on a podcast and opened up about her relationship with Shamoon Abbasi.

Maira said she has worked with Shamoon on several projects, including Kaabil and Dadal, with more projects to come.

She said Shamoon is a part of our family and is like my elder brother. I call him whenever I get into trouble and he also makes time for me. “I enjoy working with him as we have a great chemistry,” she added.