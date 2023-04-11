Mrittunjoy replaces injured Taskin for Ireland ODIs

DHAKA: The Bangladesh selectors have called up Mrittunjoy Chowdhury as the injured Taskin Ahmed’s replacement in the 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland in Chelmsford next month. Taskin’s side strain, that kept him out of the Dhaka Test — also against Ireland — this week, has sidelined him for four weeks. Mrittunjoy is a left-arm fast bowler who has impressed in domestic white-ball tournaments in the last two seasons. He has 12 wickets in eight games the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh’s domestic List A competition, following 17 in the previous season. He was also quite good in the last two Bangladesh Premier League seasons, having taken 15 and eight wickets, respectively. Mrittunjoy also bowled in the Bangladesh national team’s nets multiple times during the domestic season.

In the only other change in the squad, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was drafted in for Nasum Ahmed in a like-for-like replacement. Thus, the core of the squad that beat Ireland 2-0 in the home ODI series in Sylhet last month was retained.

Tamim Iqbal will continue to lead the side, with Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das also headlining the batting department. The impressive Towhid Hridoy remains in the squad, alongside Najmul Hossain Shanto and Yasir Ali. Rony Talukdar is the back-up opener after his remarkable recall into the senior team saw him do quite well in the T20Is, although he is yet to make his ODI debut. All of this also means that senior batter Mahmudullah, who was rested for the Ireland ODIs at home last month, remains out of the team.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz provides a spin-bowling option alongside Shakib and Taijul, while Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud are in the pace department alongside Mrittunjoy. Bangladesh will leave for Chelmsford in early May. They will play a practice match on May 5, followed by the three ODIs — part of the World Cup Super League — on May 9, 12 and 14. This series is the last one of the Super League, the top eight sides from where directly qualify for the World Cup later this year. Bangladesh, though, are guaranteed participants, by currently sitting fourth on the points table. This, if Ireland – who are currently placed 11th – manage to sweep Bangladesh 3-0, they can climb straight up to eighth at the expense of South Africa if they have a better net run rate (NRR). Although both teams will have then ended on 98 points each, the first tie-breaker would be the number of wins; that too would be nine in case Ireland win all three ODIs against Bangladesh, and so NRR would come into play.

Bangladesh squad:

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.