KP-EZDMC, PR discuss mutual, public interests matters

The Officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Land Department called on the Divisional Superintendent and Director Land of Pakistan Railways (PR) in their respective offices at Divisional Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the other day, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, ongoing matters of mutual and public interests of 132MW electricity line crossing over railway track and installation of tubular poles at ROW of Pakistan Railways at Hattar was discussed.

A 10MW Grid station has already been structured by KP-EZDMC at Hattar Special Economic Zone and will be energized shortly.

The officials of KP-EZDMC exchanged viable ideas for swiftly execution of ongoing projects and expressed that the company strongly believes provision of standardised amenities and infrastructure to its valuable industrialist community in all economic zones and the same has been warmly welcomed by the authorities of Pakistan Railways.