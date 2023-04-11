Two policemen among four martyred in Quetta blast

In the latest terror incident, four people, including two policemen, were martyred Monday after an explosion near a police vehicle in Quetta’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal area.

Officials said that at least 15 people were also injured in the blast which left several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity damaged.

Soon after the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and rescue services shifted the casualties to nearby medical facilities. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

Bodies of all the deceased were shifted to the Civil Hospital, the hospital administration said. Those martyred in the blast also include a minor girl.

Civil Defence Director Rafu Mandokhail said that three to four kilograms explosives were used in the blast, while the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast in Balochistan’s capital city with prayers for the martyrs and offered condolences to their families. The premier has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion directing relevant authorities to ensure all possible medical aid for them. He also sought a report from the authorities concerned on the terror attack sharing the state’s resolve to crush the ill intentions of terrorists.

Security forces have been routinely targetted in Balochistan.

Last month, nine policemen were martyred and 13 others injured in a powerful blast in Balochistan’s Bolan district. The policemen were returning from the Sibi festival after performing their duties, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden motorcycle into the police van, damaging it severely.

The National Security Committee (NSC) – in a meeting held last week -decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country. The security forces have been conducting operations against terrorists with the determination to eliminate terrorism from the country and resolve to strengthen the sacrifices of its soldiers.

The Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, stated that the number of terrorist attacks in the country have increased by 27% last year compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks last year.