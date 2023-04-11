40,000 sugar bags seized

In a crackdown against sugar hoarders, the district administration Faisalabad seized forty thousand bags of sugar worth million of rupees on Monday. Reports said the district administration came to know through a report of intelligence agency that a trade of new grain market stored sugar bags in ten different shops. The assistant commissioner city along with the police raided the shops and found stored sugar bags. All shops have been sealed a case is being registered against the hoarder. Sugar bags have been seized by the raiding team.