The Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution on Monday paid homage to the members of the Constitution committee of 1973 and 5th National Assembly of the country.

The resolution was presented by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and unanimously adopted by the Convention held here at the National Assembly Hall. The resolution said, the framers of the Constitution of Pakistan, under the leadership of the then president of the Constituent Assembly, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with the meaningful participation of all political leaders, worked tirelessly to ensure that the Constitution represented the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

It further said, the 25 members of the Constitution Committee along with all members of the 5th National Assembly who debated, discussed and voted in favor of the Constitution are worthy of admiration, respect, and gratitude for their contributions to Pakistan’s constitutional history, which has laid the foundation for its progress and prosperity.

The Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is an occasion to pay tribute to the framers of the Constitution and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution.

The Golden Jubilee Celebration Year of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is also an occasion to express denunciation of all those who abrogated, subverted and suspended the Constitution and/or upheld or otherwise lent 2 legitimacy to it; and to reaffirm our commitment to protect the Constitution from any adventurism.

The resolution said the Constitution of Pakistan is the supreme law of the land, and it defines the basic structure, functions, and powers of the state and its institutions. The Constitution of Pakistan adopted in 1973 was drafted by a committee of 25 members under the chairmanship of Honorable Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, who worked tirelessly and with great dedication to ensure that the Constitution reflected the aspirations and ideals of the people of Pakistan.

The Constitution Committee of 1973 included distinguished jurists, scholars, and political leaders, who sacrificed their time, energy, and resources in a selfless manner for the betterment of Pakistan.

The resolution expressed resolve that the Parliament commemorates the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and pays homage to the framers of the Constitution – who came from all walks of life representing all provinces, socio-culture and religious segments – for their vision, dedication, and commitment to the people of Pakistan.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, and to ensuring that the Constitution remains a living document that reflects the aspirations and needs of the people of Pakistan.

The resolution salutes the members of the Constitution Committee of 1973 and National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their dedication, commitment, and vision in drafting the Constitution of Pakistan, which remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for the people of Pakistan.

The resolution expressed denunciation of all those who abrogated, subverted, and suspended the Constitution and/or upheld or otherwise lent legitimacy to it. It acknowledges and appreciates the hard work and sacrifices made by the members of the Constitution Committee of 1973 and 5th National Assembly and recognizes their invaluable contribution to Pakistan’s constitutional heritage. The resolution expresses its gratitude and deep appreciation for the outstanding leadership of the then President of the Constituent Assembly Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Speaker Honorable Fazal Elahi Chaudhry as well as the Honorable Abdul Hafeez Pirzada who chaired the Constitution Committee of 1973 with great wisdom, integrity, and impartiality.

The resolution also recalls with gratitude the historic contributions in the service of the people and the country by stalwarts like the then Leader of the Opposition Khan Abdul Wali Khan, Maulana Mufti Mehmood, Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani, Mir Ghaus Bax Bazinjo, Prof. Ghafoor Ahmed, Khan Abdul Qayuum Khan, Mr. Mumtaz Daultana, Sardar Shaukat Hayat, and others. The resolution calls upon all institutions and citizens of Pakistan to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan of 1973 and to honor the spirit and values of its framers, who sought to create a just, egalitarian, and democratic society based on the principles of Islam and democracy.

It declares all the members of the Constitution Committee of 1973 and 5th National Assembly as the national heroes of Pakistan. The resolution declares also that all those who abrogated, subverted and suspended the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and/or upheld or otherwise lent legitimacy to it will always find mention in the national hall of embarrassment.