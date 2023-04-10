Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges amid deepening constitutional crisis

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has interacted with his colleagues in an effort to resolve an apparent schism in the country’s highest court.

According to media reports, CJP Bandial holds separate meetings with judges in the midst of the apex court’s suo moto notice controversy.

The schism was caused by the Supreme Court’s decision in the Punjab elections case, in which several judges, the ruling alliance, and the KP Bar Council raised concerns about the CJP’s role, with the government asking the top judge to resign as a “controversial character.”

To alleviate the unabated heightened tensions, the CJP also formed benches in order to eliminate the appearance of differences and create consensus among all Supreme Court judges.

CJP Bandial has added dissenting judges, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah, to today’s hearing. Meanwhile, Justices Qazi Faiz Isa and Muhammad Ali Mazhar will join the other bench.

As the South Asian country faces a political and economic crisis, a constitutional crisis has emerged, as the Chief Justice overturns the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections until October and orders snap elections in Punjab on May 14.

Earlier in the proceedings, two of the nine judges recused themselves from the case, while four others dismissed it. Then, a three-member larger bench led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa ordered the suspension of all suo motu cases brought under Article 184. (3).