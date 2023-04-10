Pakistan out of Paris Olympics 2024 race after defeat against Hong Kong

LAHORE: Pakistan was out of Paris Olympics 2024 after it gave away two own goals to help Hong Kong ease past them in the group E match on Saturday in Tajikistan. Despite solid defense and strategy during the Women’s Olympics Football Qualifiers for Paris 2024 edition, the two teams didn’t manage to score goals in the opening half. However, the second half was also going goalless until the 73rd minute when Nisha Ashraf gave away an own goal while attempting to stop the ball. She jumped high to catch the ball but fell inside the goalpost to let the referee call it in favour of Hong Kong. Another own goal soon after made the scoreboard 2-0 in favour of Hong Kong.

Due to back to back defeats, Pakistan, who played without their regular striker Nadia Khan and skipper Maria Khan due to injury, are now out of Paris Olympics 2024 race. They will meet hosts Tajikistan in the last match on April 11. Previously, Pakistan lost to the Philippines in their first match. The opponents eased past Pakistan 4-0. The winning team looked in complete control as Pakistan struggled to get a foothold in the game. Pakistan conceded three quick goals during the first half with Hali Long, Sarina Bolden and Eva Madarang bagging one each. Despite being 3-0 down in 29 minutes, Pakistan managed to get to half-time without conceding another goal. The Philippines could only notch up one goal in the second half with Chandler McDaniel getting herself on the scoresheet in the 85th minute.