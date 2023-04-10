Federal capital police promise best security for New Zealand team

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday said that it was “fully equipped” to provide end-to-end “foolproof and world-class” security to the New Zealand cricket team during their forthcoming visit to Pakistan. The Black Caps will land in the country next week for an upcoming white-ball series with the national side. The Islamabad police stated on Twitter that it had “flawlessly” provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. “ICTP shall be playing a key role in the provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” it added. The statement was attributed to Islamabad IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. According to a schedule issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the first three games will be played in Lahore from April 14-17. The teams then move to Rawalpindi for the last two T20s and the opening One-day International of the five-match series, which culminates in Karachi on May 7.