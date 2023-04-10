‘Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust is fruit of tireless hard work’

Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the disgraceful writing of lies in the hands of truth is a wall. No one can deny the testimony of history, we laid each brick of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust with our own hands. We have watered its foundations with our blood, so no one can feel the pain of this building more than us. We recognize and are proud of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust. People who are determined to serve humanity are not afraid of their good intentions and conspiracies against institutions. He was addressing an iftar dinner in his honor by the Senior Vice Chairman of the International Human Rights Movement, Mian Shehzad Hassan Wattoo Advocate.

Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that thousands of malice cannot defeat a good intention. No lie can live long, liars who mislead others, fear the punishment of nature. He said that the path of good can never be stopped on the strength of evil and black money. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Project is the fruit of our tireless hard work and good intentions which we dedicate to the deserving. He said that those who cannot do any constructive work throughout their life, they make obstacles and dangerous conspiracies against successful personalities. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust was born in 2012 from the womb of Bazm-e-Ahbab Hospital. All the citizens of the city of Lahore will testify to this indisputable truth if necessary. He said that it is welcome that the Punjab government has placed the projects of construction and renovation of hospitals at the top of its priorities. The state should ensure the provision of modern medical facilities and quality medicines for the ideal health of the citizens with the full support of its state institutions. He said that the government should also encourage private welfare hospitals.