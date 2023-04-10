‘Super Mario Bros.’ wins big at the box office

The highly anticipated animated film, Super Mario Bros., has taken over the box office with its smashing opening projections. The Universal and Illumination film, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser, has already earned $137 million in domestic ticket sales, according to Variety. Released on Wednesday, the Super Mario Bros. movie is still on track to make a $195 million opening in North America over the Easter weekend. This figure is significantly more than the $150 million projections that were being reported earlier in the week.

What’s more, the Super Mario Bros. is now expected to make a $368 million global debut, which will make it the biggest ever opening for an animated film, though with a huge limitation. The current record holder, 2019’s “Frozen II,” earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “a serious blast with a spark of enchantment – that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.” Fans of the Super Mario Bros. franchise have been eagerly awaiting the movie’s release since it was announced in 2018. With its impressive box office success, it seems the film has not disappointed. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, Super Mario Bros. promises to be an entertaining and exciting adventure for all ages.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film "a serious blast, with a spark of enchantment – that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it." Calling it "a box office Koopa d`etat", `Variety` reports that the `The Super Mario Bros. Movie` continues to super smash its opening projections, drawing $55 million from 4,343 theatres in North America on Friday. "If every dollar were a coin, that would amount to 1.37 million 1-Up mushrooms. That`s a lot of extra lives," `Variety` noted.

The Universal and Illumination film is still on track for a $195-million opening in North America over the five-day Easter weekend frame. That`s way ahead of the $150 million projections that were being reported at the start of the week. Even more impressively, `Super Mario Bros.` now looks to leap to a $368-million global debut. That would be the biggest-ever opening for an animated film, though, to set the record straight, the current record holder — 2019`s `Frozen II` — earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

Unlike, however, the hit Nintendo video game series that it`s based on, the film hasn`t earned glowing reviews, drawing a 44 per cent rating from top critics on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, notes `Variety`. The animated adventure, though, has landed well with super fans of the video games as well as family audiences, who, says `Variety`, have been starved of a wide release targeted at them since the debut of `Puss in Boots: The Last Wish` over the holidays, more than three months ago.