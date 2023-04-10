Preity Zinta claps back at critics following viral video uproar

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who was recently embroiled in a controversy after a video of her driving away from a beggar asking for money went viral, has revealed that she was left shaken by two incidents this week. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress shared details of the incidents, with the second one leaving her particularly disturbed.

According to Ms Zinta, a disabled man who had been harassing her for money for years approached her and her companion when they were on their way to catch a flight. Ms Zinta told him that she had no cash but could pay with a credit card. However, when the woman accompanying her gave the man some money from her purse, he threw it back at her, saying it wasn’t enough.

The man then started to get aggressive and followed them for some time. Shockingly, the photographers present at the scene filmed the incident and laughed, instead of helping them.

Ms Zinta, who has often been targeted by trolls and netizens, expressed her disappointment in the behavior of the photographers and urged them to act maturely and responsibly in the future.

She also emphasized that as a celebrity, she has an equal right to live her life the way she wants and should not be judged or bullied for her success.

Ms Zinta further appealed to the public to respect the privacy of her children, stating that they are not part of a “package deal” and should not be preyed upon for photos or touched/grabbed. She urged everyone to treat her children like infants and not as celebrities. The incident has once again highlighted the issue of the paparazzi and their behavior towards celebrities.

Ms Zinta’s plea for empathy and humanity towards public figures has resonated with many, who have called for more responsible reporting and photography in the media.

Priety Zinta gets targeted on social media for one of her recent gestures that was not well received by the fans.

Netizens are bashing Preity for misbehaving with a crippled beggar who came near her car asking for money.

The actress is currently in town for work commitments. Therefore, the paparazzi spotted her somewhere and clicked her pictures. In the video, she is seen asking the paps that she is already late and can’t wait for pictures therefore she closes the door. While her car was leaving, a crippled beggar on a wheel chair approached towards her car to beg for money, but she ignored him and closed the window. The beggar followed her car to the center of the road but his persistence didn’t pay off. Social media is flooding with harsh comments for the Kal Ho Na Ho actress. One of them wrote: “Team kharidne ke lie 100 cr hongey inke zeb mai par ek garib ko 100 rupay nhi de sakte…”