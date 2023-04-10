Vicky, Katrina celebrate first wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story has been the talk of the town since they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021. Their social media accounts are full of adorable posts, showcasing their deep love and affection for each other.

Recently, the power couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their heartfelt wishes for each other. Vicky and Katrina have always been open about their relationship, and it was no different on their special day.

Moreover, Katrina was also seen celebrating various festivals with Vicky’s Punjabi family, including Diwali, Karwachauth, and Lohri, indicating her strong bond with her husband’s family.

Speaking of their relationship, Vicky had previously shared that Katrina had started speaking Punjabi bit by bit, indicating her love and respect for his cultural background. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot,’ while Vicky Kaushal was seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next project in the pipeline, which has already generated a lot of buzz among fans.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal clock their first wedding anniversary, we bring you some of their most romantic pictures. Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included several ceremonies including haldi and sangeet. As they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, we bring you some of their most romantic pictures. Earlier this year, speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina had spoken about Vicky’s most endearing habit. She had said, “Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina called Vicky ‘a very unusual person, he’s a very special person’. She had added, “You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I’m all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I’m a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I’m doing this (moves her hand). I’m like what if, what if and he’s like ‘Calm down panic button’. We are very balancing. I don’t know if I balance him but he balances me.” He will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari’s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.