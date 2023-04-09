Iran’s War on Women

Every morning in the Islamic Republic of Iran comes loaded with some new disaster where the repressive state can’t get enough of a kick out of the phenomenal war declared on its women. The police have now unfurled plans to use smart technology to identify those who violate the dress code in public places. They will be identified, warned and punished because “removing hijab amounts to enmity towards values.”

The death of a 22-year-old at the hands of the morality police sparked a wave of anti-government demonstrations wherein the women deemed it fit to take off their headscarves, stare in the face of institutionalised sexism and scream out: enough. The state has been a quick understudy; getting all the more ferocious in their crackdowns and violent in their vigilance. If videos of dissidents flooded social media, men around them took it upon themselves to give a lasting reality check. Only last week, a man threw yoghurt at two women, their crime being failure to adhere to the modesty guidelines. More terrifying were the harsh arrests of the two victims. The government is increasingly encouraging ordinary citizens to confront the unveiled women. Instances of women harassed and ridiculed on camera only to be later reported to the authorities are hitting headlines every single day.

That the Iranian regime thought it best to find its solace in a strict (misogynistic) interpretation of Islam shortly after the 1979 Revolution could have made sense in their search for credibility. But they are grossly mistaken in believing these ways can continue in the New Age. Their newly-minted homeboy, Saudi Arabia has learned the error in its ways and is actively pursuing the inclusion of women in its progressive agenda. Tehran better follow suit or brace itself for yet another revolution. Only this time, it would be led by fierce women, who let their hair down, bid adieu to camouflage outfits and dare to take their space in society. *