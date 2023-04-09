Getting married is better than having girlfriends: Shamoon Abbasi

Actor Shamoon Abbasi says it is better to get married as he made an official statement on his marriage to fellow celebrity Sherry Shah.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Friday, the ‘Waar’ actor released an official note about his marriage with a cute selfie of the couple. “Getting married to someone in front of Allah’s name is better than to have girlfriends living with you and being called a stud,” Abbasi wrote.

He added, “Hence I am proud to have married again because I always wanted a life that brings peace in my life and I finally found that peace in her.”

The actor further mentioned that he and Shah are married for four years, but never shared the news on social media due to the toxicity of the platform. “Now that it’s public, I would like to thank everyone by heart who sent their prayers for both of us after reading the post of our marriage,” Abbasi acknowledged.

He concluded the lengthy post on the gram with a message to haters. “I know many will want to joke and troll this news but I think haters will hate potatoes will potate and rotis will rotate so it’s all good.” Thousands of the actor’s fans and fraternity fellows took to the comments section of the post to extend their heart-warming wishes for the duo. It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Bewaqofian’ actor confirmed her marriage to Abbasi, penning a heartfelt note for her husband on his 50th birthday, earlier this week. With a mushy selfie of the two, Shah wrote: “I appreciate so many things about you-your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you.”

“Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs,” her post read further.

This marriage is the second for Sherry Shah and fourth for Shamoon Abbasi, who was previously married to actors Javeria Abbasi and Humaima Malick.