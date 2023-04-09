Sajjad Ali’s son takes on Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol with ‘Senorita’

While Sajjad Ali and his soul-touching music have the world spellbound, his son, Shabi Ali, has also taken over the mic to entertain and amaze people with his vocal abilities.

This time, taking a more comedic approach, the young musician shared a light-hearted video of himself on social media, singing Senorita-while simultaneously imitating the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast.

Taking to Instagram, the Runaway singer posted a one-minute clip, which featured Shabi singing Senorita in various voices.

As the video proceeds, his vocals change from mimicking Farhan Akhtar to Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, which amazed many fans and followers. “Senorita, featuring Farhan, Abhay Deol and Hrithik! Enjoy,” he wrote in the caption, concluding with a laughing emoji.

The song hit the top charts in multiple music lists back in 2013.

Senorita made its debut at the 40th number in the BBC Asian Charts and steadily climbed to the 34th spot by four weeks. Post-film release, the song leapt its way to the 3rd position.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Shabi has made a name for himself in the music industry. From cover songs, the star has now shifted his focus to releasing new singles such as Dinner Dinner, Whipped Cream and Winona Ryder.

Although his musical journey has only just begun, in November 2022 Shabi released his first album, On My Way, which received massive praise online for its catchy tunes.