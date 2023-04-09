Salman Khan buys latest bulletproof car amidst death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday purchased a new bulletproof car after receiving death threats.

The actor, who is known for his popular roles in movies such as “Dabangg” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” made the purchase amidst a spike in his security detail, following recent threats made against him.

According to sources, Salman Khan received several threatening emails, prompting Mumbai Police to increase his security detail.

However, the actor felt the need to take matters into his own hands and purchased the latest bulletproof vehicle available in the market.

The car in question is the Nissan Patrol SUV, which is currently not available in the Indian automobile market. Reports indicate that the car was imported from abroad and is one of the most expensive vehicles available in South Asia.

It is commonly used for security purposes due to its bulletproof capabilities.

Salman Khan is known for his philanthropic work and contributions to the film industry.

The actor was busy promoting his upcoming film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which is set to release on Eidul Fitr.