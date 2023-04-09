Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s romance heats up after intimate moments

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s rumoured romance is gaining steam after they were spotted having intimate moments at a New York City restaurant last month.

According to an insider who spoke with Radar Online, the former One Direction band member is the “ultimate dream man” for the “Only Murders in the Building” star. The media revealed that the pair hit it off immediately and that Gomez had always harboured a crush on Malik. The singer admitted in 2012 that he was the One Direction member she most wanted to kiss. “She thought he was so cute,” informed the media.

It appears that Malik shares the sentiment, as Gomez is one of only 18 people he follows on Instagram. The source added that the two had been sliding into each other’s DMs and discovered that they have a lot in common.

According to another news, the two have known each other for years and Malik is “definitely into her.” The source added that while Gomez is free to see other people, Malik would love to continue seeing her and “see where things go.”

The news of their potential romance has sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. The pair has yet to confirm their relationship publicly, but with rumours continuing to circulate, it seems like we’ll be hearing more about this possible power couple in the weeks to come.