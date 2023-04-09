Hania shares her birthday trip pictures from Cambodia

Hania Aamir took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy her birthday trip in Cambodia. The young starlet, who is known for her roles in Pakistani dramas and movies, shared glimpses of her trip on social media and left her fans in awe. She spent her days soaking up the sun, lounging on the beach and exploring the island’s many attractions. She also indulged in some delicious cuisine and shared pictures of her meals on social media. Hania shared pictures of herself posing in front of Cambodia’s beautiful spots and captioned the post with, ‘hey Siri, resume birthday trip posts,’ which her fans loved.