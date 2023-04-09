Gold steady, remains near record high

Gold prices remained unchanged on Saturday but continued to trade near record highs marked earlier this week as the precious metal’s appeal as a hedge against a depreciating rupee remained intact. According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the gold price (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs214,600 per tola and Rs183,985 per 10 grams, respectively. Cumulatively, the price of gold rose by Rs5,100, or 2.43%, per tola during the week ended April 8. The precious commodity explored several new peaks and touched an all-time high of Rs217,000 per tola; however, the meagre recovery of the Pakistan rupee against the dollar during the last two sessions pulled the prices of the yellow metal down. The yellow metal is often hailed as a hedge against inflation and the commodity’s rate is hovering around a historic high after Pakistan’s monthly inflation in March soared to an all-time high level – 35.4% – from a year earlier. Gold price moves in line with the rupee-dollar parity as the country meets almost all its gold demand through imports, and traders follow its international price in setting rates in the country. Jewellers import the metal against the US dollar and UAE dirham before converting its price into rupees.