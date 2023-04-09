What’s next, Mr Dar?

How very convenient for the raging political fires to take all the attention away from the staggering financial crisis?

On Saturday, a fiery Federal Minister Ishaq Dar decided to host a video press conference and thunder, “Pakistan is a member of the IMF and not a beggar.” This confident declaration did not fall far from his previous enunciation about not taking any “dictation” from the international money lender. The sagaciousness of his profound insight aside, mere politics cannot get in the way of a financial czar as he is tightening his shoelaces to embark on a self-preservation crusade.

With business confidence sliding to a record low and the cost of flour becoming dearer than human life, what could force him to reconsider the route before him and change his track? Warnings with regard to suspension in the debt repayments are gathering abound and no matter how charming your portfolio may appear in the mirror, honourable minister, the reality speaks volumes about the gross misappropriations and skewed priorities. Even if the country wishes to buy your side of the marvellous tale, what stands between Pakistan and the materialisation of the next tranche? From the looks of it, your cabinet has been unfurling the celebratory flag only for Big Brother to dampen your spirits with reports of delay. After weeks and weeks of negotiations and literally giving in to every heartless demand, it is still not clear whether and when will Pakistan secure the agreement. The frustration hangs heavy in the air and things have come to a point where politicians have started making personal appeals. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto did not waste any time in Washington when he drew attention to the economic problems, which were “nothing short of a disaster,”, especially for those languishing at the bottom of the period. Either come clean to your constituents and transparently deliberate upon the set of demands that still need to be fulfilled or step down from your pristine white pedestal, raise your hands in the air and start praying for a miracle. *