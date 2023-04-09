Two soldiers martyred in Khyber IED blast

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area Bara of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber tribal district on Saturday, the military said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a34-year-old resident of South Waziristan, embraced Shahadat in the explosion.

Sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, the ISPR added. “Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing further said. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested eight alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 21 suspects were interrogated and eight alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Akhtar Nawaz, Fawadullah, Faqeer Muhammad, Asif Nawaz, Ziaur Rehman and Atiq Ahmed, ISIS members Muhammad Usman and Bashir, he added.