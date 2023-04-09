Dialogue only way to resolve election issue: Fawad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday insisted on dialogue as the only way to resolve issues regarding elections. “The rulers should sit together and decide the rules of the game regarding elections,” the politician said while addressing a press conference in Lahore. The PTI leader also lauded the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) political thought and said that the party has said two positive things. “The PPP refused to become part of a campaign against the judiciary. Secondly, PPP said that political parties don’t end the way of dialogue,” Fawad said. A day earlier, the PPP’s core committee’s meeting – jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari – resolved to approach all parties in the coalition Government to discuss the issue of dialogue among the political parties, including the PTI. The party also stressed the importance of resolving conflicting court verdicts promptly and without impinging on the judiciary’s honour and prestige. Censuring the government from confusing the public about matters of the judiciary, the former information minister said that discussions around judicial benches are not the public’s issues. “Elections are the solution to the problems of Pakistanis.” The politician said that the country is being pushed towards a political crisis. “The demand for the chief justice’s resignation is to divert attention from other matters.