IG Punjab woes to weed our terrorism, extremism

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was the vanguard of Punjab police in the fight against terrorists, as due to its effective and timely operations, nefarious intentions of terrorist elements had been crushed and many dangerous terrorists were arrested.

He expressed these views while addressing the CTD officials in the Darbar, held on the occasion of his visit to the CTD Headquarters Lahore.

He said that the mission of permanent eradication of terrorists should be carried out with renewed determination and terrorists as well as their facilitators should be brought to book. He said that strict legal action should not be delayed over violation of the laws, framed in connection with the National Action Plan and the activities of banned organisations and persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be closely monitored, he asserted.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that elements involved in terrorism, sectarianism and extremism should be stamped out. He said that there would be no reduction in provision of modern resources and facilities to the CTD teams.

The IGP said that the CTD performance to arrest 70 terrorists in more than 300 intelligence-based operations this year was commendable.

Dr. Usman also reviewed working of various sections of the CTD headquarters and issued orders to the officers.

He also visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore to inquire after two police jawans who got injured by firing of dacoits in Chung area of Lahore last day. The IGP met the families of the injured personnel. He said that the best medical facilities should be provided for speedy recovery of the injured personnel. SSP Operations Lahore Sohaib Ashraf, SP Sadar Waqar Kharal and other officers were also present.

Over 1350 armed policemen to be deployed on Easter: The Rawalpindi district police will deploy over 1350 cops to make foolproof security arrangements on Easter. The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, have finalized a security plan for one of the biggest religious events of Christians.

According to a police spokesman, more than 1350 policemen would be deployed to provide foolproof security to Christians on Easter.

The cops would be assisted by personnel from the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Special Branch and women police, he said adding that all the worship places would be provided proper security and adjoining areas of the churches would be barricaded by installing razor wires and placing barriers.

He said the security and snap checking of vehicles at the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city had been enhanced. The station house officers of all the police stations were directed to ensure round the clock patrolling in their respective areas.