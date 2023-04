RDA demolishes booking offices of three illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in an operation here on Saturday demolished the booking offices of three illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, launched an operation against illegal housing schemes namely Cighu Farmhouse Housing Scheme, mouza Chak Cighu, Royal Ghar Housing Scheme, mouza Pariyal, Chak Beli Khan Road and New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia, mouza Chakri, Jorian Rawat road, and demolished booking offices, bill boards and main gates.

He said that the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also issued to the rules violators, he added. The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation.