Zayn Malik slammed over cornrows hairstyle amid Selena Gomez romance rumours

Not everyone is a fan of Zayn Malik’s hair makeover. The “Pillow Talk” singer sparked controversy with his hairstyle after he debuted a questionable new hairstyle on Instagram Thursday, April 6. In the Instagram picture, the former One Direction member was seen posing in the studio alongside music producer and engineer Daniel Zaidenstadt. While rocking a black jacket, the crooner put his fresh cornrows on full display.

Upon catching wind of the snap, some fans took to the comments section to blast the Pakistani and British singer over his mane. “Now I KNOWWWW that ain’t Zayn w some cornrows,” one fan said. Another begged, “zayn take out those god damn cornrows.” Someone added, “im not even mad about the cultural appropriation, im mad that it doesn’t even look good.”

However, some fans actually were digging the new look. “zayn looks good with the cornrows sorry y’all but I gotta stick beside him and tell the truth,” a fan raved. Another person joked that Selena Gomez, who is reportedly dating Zayn, “won.” Zayn has yet to response to the criticism.

The controversial hairstyle aside, Zayn has been making headlines with his romance rumours involving Selena. The dating rumours were first brought up by a TikTok user earlier this month, citing a friend, a hostess at a celebrity-loved Soho eatery, who told her about Selena and Zayn’s date night. Klarissa Garcia, the hostess’ friend who made a TikTok video about the alleged encounter, told Page Six on March 24, “No one noticed them. It was pretty public but … no one really cares about famous people in New York.” An eyewitness additionally told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30pm.” The informant dished, “They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Another report claimed that before being spotted making out on a dinner date, it was said that the singer and the “Only Murders in the Building” actress have history together. “They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating,” a top music industry spilled. The source added, “It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together courtesy page six