Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, April 08, 2023


Aditi blushes as paps say ‘lovely jodi’ to her and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at the premiere of her latest release, Jubliee. Accompanying her was rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth. In a new video, now going viral, paps are seen calling the duo a ‘lovely jodi.’ Reacting to it, Aditi was seen blushing. While Aditi opted for a black Anarkali dress with Jhumkas, Siddharth went for an all-white look for the premiere. Aditi and Siddharth have not made their relationship official, their videos together have been going viral. Fans love them together and their off-screen chemistry has got everyone talking. Recently, they even shared a reel on Instagram dancing on a trending song and it is the best thing you will find on the Internet. Recently, Aditi was seen in Taj: Divided by Blood. During the conversation, when asked her views on love, the actress sounded optimistic. She said, “Cinema comes from somewhere. I believe love still exists.” Meanwhile, about Jubilee is set in the late 1940s and early 1950s, referred to as the golden age of Hindi cinema.

Submit a Comment