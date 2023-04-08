Illegal Expansion

Israel’s expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank is blazing ahead with little to no condemnation from the international community-an attack targeting a car on Friday killed two Israeli settlers in their 20s and injured another in Hamra in the northern Jericho governate. The shooting follows months of heightened violence in the occupied West Bank-Israel is now boosting security nationwide and is likely to start surveilling Palestinians even more closely after the incident. After all, for Israel and the world at large, Israeli bodies are far more valuable than Palestinian bodies.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the year, the deadliest year in nearly two decades. In Southern Lebanon, Israel has initiated a similar campaign, generating the most serious border violence since the 2006 war against Hezbollah. For nearly fifty years, Israel’s ruthless policies of land confiscation, and dispossession, combined with rampant discrimination, have deprived Palestinians of their most fundamental rights, disrupting nearly every aspect of life for those living in occupied territories.

Recently, Israel has also adopted a complex web of military laws to stifle all traces of dissent against its policies-Israelis who advocate for Palestinians are immediately labelled traitors, a sign that the state had transitioned into full-blown fascism. The acts of vengeance in Huwara alone demonstrate the danger of this far-right shift-higher-ups in the Israeli government are now inciting violence, even going as far as to justify a pogrom against the Palestinians. There has been no acknowledgement of this escalation from governments abroad or calls for accountability.

The law already speaks volumes about the situation-if a state transfers its civilian population into a territory it occupies, this amounts to a war crime. Palestinians are losing their lives, their homes, their land and livelihoods to make way for Israel’s sprawling settlements that the ICJ has already concluded are in breach of international law. Israel is growing increasingly ruthless in its attempts to maintain the apartheid system, gaining more and more momentum by the day. But the world remains conspicuously silent, as though powerless to stop this from happening. The signs were there all along-now, a genocide is really underway. *