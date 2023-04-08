PTI, PDM, establishment joint meeting on polls the way forward: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the “ideal” situation to deal with the crisis surrounding Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections is for the ruling parties, establishment, and the PTI to hold a meeting together.

“The parties will have to sit together and bring a constitutional amendment with consensus to conduct elections at one time,” said Fawad when asked if the PTI would agree to hold polls on another date rather than May 14.

“The government rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict, is not following the constitution and holding elections, this attitude by the government is not how a country is run,” said the former minister.

Fawad said that the PTI dissolved the provincial assemblies so that the incumbent government would conduct national elections, but it turned out that the ruling coalition does not even follow the Constitution or the law.

“We thought that the government would not break the Constitution, we did not think that this would happen. They resorted to brutality, put 10-year-olds in prison and inflicted torture. This reversal in a year is unimaginable,” he said.

The political temperatures in the country flared on Tuesday when a three-member bench of the Supreme Court unanimously declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to delay the election in Punjab and KP “unconstitutional”.

The three-member bench – led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan – ordered the electoral watchdog to hold the election in Punjab on May 14 – the verdict strongly opposed by the incumbent government.