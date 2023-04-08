IHC stops police from arresting Murad Saeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed until the details of the cases were submitted to court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by former federal minister Murad Saeed to provide details of the cases against him and prevent his arrest. Mr Saeed’s counsel Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court.

The lawyer argued that the details of the cases registered against his client and the information related to the ongoing inquiry and investigation in institutions including the FIA had not been provided. He further requested court to prevent Mr Saeed’s arrest until the court gives a decision.

Justice Tahir said the parties would be summoned and asked to present the missing details in court and then appropriate orders would be issued. The court issued notices to police and the FIA to submit the details of the cases filed against Murad Saeed by next week. The court directed that no action should be taken against him (Mr Saeed) until the next hearing.