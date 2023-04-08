Ali Amin Gandapur gets partial relief

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was sent on six-day judicial remand in two separate cases while he successfully secured bail in two other cases. Judicial Magistrate – I Dera Ismail Khan heard the bail applications of the PTI leader in four separate cases. The judge granted bail to Gandapur in two cases concerning provocative speech and violation of Section 144. However, the suspect was sent to jail on six-day judicial remand in two separate cases including arms recovery in Bhakkar and another one registered in Islamabad. The court has ordered the police to complete and submit the necessary documents for handing over Gandapur to Punjab Police.