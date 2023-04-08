30pc of global population lacks essential health services

30% of the global population is not able to access essential health services. Almost two billion people are facing catastrophic or impoverishing health spending, with significant inequalities affecting those in the most vulnerable settings. Investments in education, skills and decent jobs for health need to be prioritized to meet the rapidly growing demand for health and avert a projected shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030; primarily in low- and middle-income countries, these views were expressed by the Governor Punjab HE Mr Baligh-ur-Rehman, while addressing the “World Health Day” National seminar held under the auspices of General Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA), here at Governor House Lahore. Representative of General Cadre Doctors, WHO, KEMU, UHS, family physicians, PU, Nursing and paramedical staff also participated in the National seminar. Governor Mr Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the PML(N) Government has worked a lot for improving health infrastructure as well as medical facilities in the country. The institutes like PKLI and other health institutions were established by them.

Provincial Minister for Primary and secondary healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir lauded the Health infrastructure of Pakistan as compare to other developing countries. He underlined the need for improving the health indicators after removing the red tapism and other corrupt practices. He further pointed out that our healthcare providers are doing their job at their best at very low cost. Ex-Chairman Red Crescent Society Pakistan Dr Saeed Elahi said that evidence has shown that health systems powered by a primary health care (PHC) approach is the most cost-effective way to bring services for health and well-being closer to people. He pointed out that the services of health care workers and doctors martyred during polio drive and corona epidemic should be acknowledges, and their heirs should be provided financial assistance.

General Cadre Doctors Association President Dr Masood Sheikh said that now is the time for leaders to take action to meet their universal health coverage commitments and for civil society to hold leaders accountable. Progress needs to be accelerated if health-related SDGs are to be met. World health day is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today ? and tomorrow. Over the past seven and a half decades, there has been extraordinary progress in protecting people from diseases and destruction, including smallpox eradication, reducing the incidence of polio by 99%, saving millions of lives through childhood immunization, declines in maternal mortality and improving health and well-being for millions more. COVID-19 and other health emergencies, overlapping humanitarian and climate crises, economic constraints, and war, have made every country’s journey to more urgent.

Principal PGMI/AMC /LGH Prof Dr Fareed Zafar said that Lahore General Hospital cured more than 35,000 corona patients free of cost including its PCR as well as expensive medicine like ectamra etc. since corona virus has changed its genotype if Latest machine for testing its new Genotype is made available then we will be able to overcome the disease. If Qasur district is allowed to be affiliated with Lahore General Hospital, then we can upgrade the maternal and child health services in the area.

Prof Mahmood Ayaz VC of KEMU pointed out that health facilities have not been included as the basis needs in the constitution, which should be done along with food, clothing and education. He also underlines the need for focusing on primary health care.

Registrar University of Child Health Prof Junaid Rahseed pointed out that breast feeding is very important the health of children. A child who is fed on mother milk remains healthier, physically, mentally and intellectually than those who are deprived of it. He also stated that a child must remain on mother milk for first six months after his birth. Dean Institute of Public Health prof Rubina Zakir underlines the need for focusing on primary healthcare. She said that it is very necessary to take concrete steps for reducing maternal and neonatal mortality. Shield were awarded by The Governor Punjab Mr Baligh-ur-Rehman to the General Cadre Doctors, staff nurses, healthcare staff and journalist for rendering their valuable services in improving the healthcare services of the country.