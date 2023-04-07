Ushna Shah also ‘forgives’ Feroze Khan

The lead actress of the Habs, Ushna Shah, has made peace with her co-star a few weeks after Pakistani actors Feroze Khan and Muneeb Butt made amends.

Since news of the legal action he is facing first broke, Feroze Khan, has been the talk of the town, with many showbiz figures and celebrities criticizing the Khaani actor for alleged domestic violence.

Although Shah was close to Khan, he was also among the first to expose the Khudaa aur Mohabbat leader after the scandal involving him and his wife Alizey Sultan Khan surfaced.

In a statement in support of his ex-wife, the actor, who was then occupied costarring with Khan in the drama series Habs, openly denounced Khan.

However, the Balaa actor has apparently “forgiven” his colleague as it was the month of Ramadan and especially the “ashra of forgiveness”.

Shah posted a picture of herself with Khan at a gym and captioned it with a hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) about mercy and forgiveness.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: ‘It (Ramadan) is the month, whose beginning is mercy, its middle, forgiveness and its end, emancipation from the fire (of hell).’ This is called ‘Rehmat’, meaning Mercy of Allah,” Shah wrote.

Earlier, Butt and Khan ended their months-long feud after Khan apologized to him for “mistakenly” disclosing the personal contact information of his wife and other members of the entertainment industry.