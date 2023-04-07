Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi confirm their marriage

Actors Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah confirmed their marriage via social media posts on the former’s birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Wednesday, the ‘Bewaqofian’ actor penned a heartfelt note for her husband on his 50th birthday.

With a mushy selfie of the two, Shah wrote: “I appreciate so many things about you-your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you.”

“Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs,” her post read further.

Earlier this week, the ‘Waar’ actor also shared a picture with his wife on the photo and video sharing application along with an appreciation note.

He noted, “The hardest people to recruit are the doers, because they can stand up for themselves and reach their goals and their dreams by themselves and they don’t need the by victimhood to be manipulated. Because Allah have blessed them with that strength.”

“My journey might have begun somewhere but I pray it ends with you,” he wrote for Shah. It is pertinent to mention here that the marriage is second for Sherry Shah and fourth for Shamoon Abbasi, who was previously married to actors Javeria Abbasi and Humaima Malick. Shah and Abbasi shared the screen in the mystery thriller flick ‘Durj’, written and directed by himself.