Neelam Muneer responds to marriage speculations

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan addressed the speculations around her marriage in a viral video on social media.

In a resurfaced video on social media, the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ actor seemed to lose her calm at the media reporters at an event, when asked about her marriage plans.

“Why you people are so concerned about my marriage, Why?” Khan questioned the reporters in the viral clip following a confused reaction. The actor further added that she is in no rush to take the plunge and is focused on her work at the moment.

Being one of the top league female stars in Pakistan’s entertainment industry with a massive fanbase in both online and offline spheres, millions of admirers of Khan are often speculating about her relationship status or wedding plans.

Last year as well, she refuted her marriage rumours which circulated on the Internet. “Hi everyone, I’m not engaged or getting married,” she clarified on the social media platforms. “All the rumours are 100 percent wrong.”

Moreover, in an interview, the celebrity confirmed that fans will come to know about her marriage when it will happen, adding that it will be a simple affair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she won hearts and acclaim as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’